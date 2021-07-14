The wreckage of the sedan on the I-15 embankment. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 27-year-old mother faces potential DUI charges after she crashed her car down an embankment off Interstate 15 near Bonsall early Wednesday morning, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers.

The solo vehicle crash happened about 2:25 a.m. on northbound I-15 north of Gopher Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

The woman was driving northbound in a 2009 Hyundai Genesis sedan with her three young children in the car when, for unknown reasons, she veered to the right and the car overturned down an embankment, Escobar said.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were ejected from the car, the officer said. A 1-year-old boy remained in a child restraint seat in the car.

The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Escobar said.

The two other children were airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital, where they were admitted in critical condition, Escobar said. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

The children’s mother, whose name was not immediately available, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Escobar said. Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash.

Once medically cleared, she was expected to be arrested on multiple charges, including felony DUI causing death, Escobar said.

A SigAlert was issued about 3:05 a.m., shutting down the right two lanes on northbound 15 north of Gopher Canyon Road. The lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.

Updated at 11 a.m. July 14, 2021