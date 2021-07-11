The scene of the second crash, where police arrested the suspect near Interstate 5. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested a motorist suspected of DUI following a hit-and-crash in National City Sunday that injured an elderly driver.

After the suspect fled from the afternoon crash, officers in Chula Vista training on the use of aerial drones spotted his damaged Chevy Traverse going southbound on Interstate 5 at high speeds, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect exited at Main Street and had crashed a second time, when Chula Vista officers detained him. National City police arrived and arrested him for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The incident began near 23rd Street, where an SUV, speeding while southbound on Highland Avenue, rear-ended the truck of an elderly male.

The collision sent the victim’s vehicle into a parked Toyota truck before it flipped onto its side.

The SUV sped away on Highland, but a witness pursued the suspect to the freeway.

Meanwhile, other witnesses came to the victim’s aid, extricating him from the wreckage. He was transported to a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

National City officers alerted Chula Vista police and the California Highway Patrol about the chase and the vehicle’s route when officers near Main Street and W. Frontage Road working with the drone saw the suspect.