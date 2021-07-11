Firefighters respond to the small brush fire near Barona Casino Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A small brush fire charred up to eight acres Sunday about two miles north of Barona Casino, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Authorities received reports of the fire at about 11 a.m. off Wildcat Canyon Road, Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

Fire crews from various agencies stopped the forward movement of the fire in about 40 minutes, the captain said. Two air tankers and two helicopters aided the effort.

Firefighters remained in the area for mop-up operations, he added.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.