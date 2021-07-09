Paramedics load the wounded boy into an ambulance to be taken to a trauma center. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 16-year-old playing with a pistol at his South Bay home Friday accidentally shot a teenage friend, leaving him with an apparently non-life-threatening bullet wound.

The shooting in the 500 block of T Avenue in National City happened shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers arrived to find the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot injury to his abdomen, NCPD Sgt. Vincent Fernando said.

Paramedics took the wounded boy, who was conscious and alert, to a trauma center, where he was hospitalized in stable condition. He was expected to survive.

The older teen, who reported the shooting, was “very distraught, very remorseful,” Fernando said.

It was not immediately clear who owns the gun and whether the accident might result in any criminal charges, according to Fernando.

No adults were at the residence just east of Interstate 805 at the time of the shooting, the sergeant said.