A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and a child suffered minor injuries Friday when the rider slammed into the side of a car at a La Presa intersection.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Maria Avenue and San Diego Street, south of Jamacha Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

A Spring Valley woman was driving a Nissan Altima sedan westbound on San Diego Street when she entered the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a Spring Valley man heading northbound on a Honda CBR motorcycle, Christy said. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist, whose age was unclear, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said. A child in the left rear seat of the Nissan suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Christy said.

–City News Service