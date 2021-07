Chula Vista Police Department. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Police Friday were looking for a “known suspect” following the shooting of a man inside a residential garage in Chula Vista.

Officers were called at 8:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Bellena Avenue, where they found the victim shot in the neck inside the garage, said Chula Vista Police Lt. Jason Deaner.

Deaner said the shooter and the victim “know each other.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.