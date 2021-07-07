Photo via Pixabay

A man who struck and killed a bicyclist on a Rolando-area street last year, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony hit-and-run charge.

Abbas Karama Shariff, 31, is slated to be sentenced next month to four years in custody in connection with the hit-and-run, as well as an unrelated assault case.

The victim, 35-year-old Daryl Treadwell, was struck on May 26, 2020, by a red Toyota Prius while riding in the 6600 block of University Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Following the crash, the motorist pulled over, got out of his car and picked up the mortally injured bicyclist, then put him back down on the street and drove off, Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Treadwell was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police discovered the Prius abandoned in the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, about a mile from the site of the fatal collision. Shortly after 9 that night, officers arrested Shariff during a pedestrian stop in the 7100 block of Central Avenue in Lemon Grove.