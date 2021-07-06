Police at the scene of the stabbing death in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon on a National City roadside, and a second woman was arrested nearby on suspicion of committing the slaying.

The fatal assault occurred about 3 p.m. on South Lanoitan Avenue, near East 18th Street, according to National City Police.

The victim was found in a parked car. She died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested a short distance from the scene of the stabbing, police said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

The motive for the fatal assault was unclear.
