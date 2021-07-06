The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

A 24-year-old Escondido man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility and pronounced dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies discovered Ronaldino Estrada at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Medics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was in a cell with a cellmate, but there was no evidence of foul play, sheriff’s officials said. Estrada was jailed on Friday after being arrested by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Estrada’s cause of death.

–City News Service