The scooter and debris from the crash on the street corner. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man and a woman riding an electric scooter in downtown San Diego were struck and seriously injured early Monday by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV.

The crash occurred at 4:07 a.m. near the intersection Market and 13th streets in the East Village area, according to a watch commander at the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UC San Diego Hillcrest.

The SUV was described as as an older white Ford Explorer that may have sustained some front-end damages, according to witnesses at the scene.

Police closed Market Street in the area pending the investigation.