San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday while driving in the Lake Murray area, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Golfcrest Drive, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim gave no further information on the incident, Foster said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said.

The department’s Eastern Division investigated the incident.