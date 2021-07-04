A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two men were found dead Sunday after authorities located a vehicle that had gone 100 feet down a Fallbrook embankment.

It was not known when the crash occurred, but rescuers located the sedan at 4:22 p.m. off of southbound Interstate 15 near Mission Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

A person at the scene told officers the Toyota had been missing since Friday.

The CHP said officers weren’t able to locate the vehicle’s occupants and requested a flyover to look for anyone who may have been ejected from the Corolla.

North County firefighters were at the crash scene to help with recovery efforts.

No further information was immediately available.

Updated at 6:15 p.m. July 4, 2021