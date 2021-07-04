Sheriff’s Department DUI checkpoint. Image courtesy San Diego Sheriff

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and driving on a suspended license after he drove through a DUI checkpoint without stopping in Lemon Grove, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies pursued the fleeing driver and used spike strips to disable the vehicle, according to Sgt. Aaron Montan of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was arrested.

The checkpoint was conducted by 11 deputies between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Broadway, Montan said.

Of 473 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 81 were directed into the secondary inspection area for further evaluation, the sergeant said. There were no arrests made for alcohol or drug impairment.

One driver was arrested on a felony warrant and another for felony evading, Montan said.

Deputies cited 27 drivers for having a suspended or revoked license or having no driver license, he said.

Twelve vehicles were impounded.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

— City News Service contributed to this article