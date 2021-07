An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 54-year-old man suffered life-threatening head injuries when he fell off a Bird scooter in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of E Street, according to San Diego Police officer Robert Heims.

“He lost control and fell off the scooter and lost consciousness,” Heims said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were believed life-threatening, the officer said.