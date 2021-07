A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Sunday morning when a vehicle went off the side of a road near the Lawrence Welk Resort north of Escondido.

The crash was reported at 12:19 a.m. at Lawrence Welk Court and Lawrence Welk Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP dispatcher said.

No further details were immediately available.