Flames behind a fence south of El Prado at Balboa Park.Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews worked a small brush fire in the area of Balboa Park and state Route 163 south of El Prado Sunday.

Crews aided in the effort on Pan American Road, while others provided air support.

Just before 1 p.m., firefighters halted the forward rate of spread for the blaze, after it consumed three-quarters of an acre of brush.

Department officials said they were in the mop-up phase and planned to be on scene for another 90 minutes.

OnScene.TV reported that the fire broke out inside a homeless encampment on the southern border of the park’s archery range. At one point, according to OnScene, flames moved uphill in thick brush toward a museum building on the ridge line.

Officials at times limited access to lanes on SR-163 during the incident.

No injuries were reported.