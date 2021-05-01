A man, 62, was shot multiple times early Saturday and sustained life-threatening wounds as he was driving in the Southcrest neighborhood, San Diego Police said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday and sustained life-threatening wounds as he was driving in the Southcrest neighborhood, San Diego Police said.

The victim was driving his 1999 Silver Acura westbound in the 3800 block of Alpha Street when he was shot at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim’s vehicle then crashed into a fence around a basketball courtyard at Cesar Chavez Elementary School on South 40th Street, the officer said. He was taken to a hospital.

Martinez said there was no immediate suspect information. Southeastern Division detectives were investigating the shooting.

–City News Service

Updated at 11: 10 a.m. May, 1, 2021