The Southern Fire began late Saturday afternoon and quickly grew to 1200 acres. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Evacuations were underway Saturday in Shelter Valley, after a brushfire exploded from 40 to nearly 1,000 acres in about an hour.

The fire, 12 miles east of Julian near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the Great Southern Overland, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Motorists first called the California Highway Patrol to report smoke in the area at 4:06 p.m. The agency reported the address as 14925 Great Southern Overland Stage.

By 6:38 p.m., the agency tweeted that the fire had spread to about 1,200 acres. An hour later, Cal Fire reduced the acreage estimate to 800 and added that there was cleared vegetation around 5% of the fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley. Fire is approximately 40 acres, with a critical rate of spread. Evacuations in progress, for the Butterfield Ranch campground. #SouthernIC pic.twitter.com/1nebQHXHXZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 2, 2021

Flames destroyed three structures, and about 500 residents had been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch campground.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers to set up a temporary evacuation point at the Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland, while animals were sent to Vallecitos County Park.

OnSceneTV also reported that officials believe that the fire started in Mason Valley when sparks went into vegetation as a man worked on a metal fence post.

Fixed-wing aircraft were called off due to high winds, OnScene said, of up to 30 mph. A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service is expected to remain in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for county mountain areas.

Flames, OnScene reported, licked along both sides of County road S-2 and burned up into the Laguna Mountains.

City News Service contributed to this report.