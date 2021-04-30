Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

Vivienne Barcena is suing the frontman of the San Diego-based metal band As I Lay Dying, alleging she suffered second-degree burns when he sprayed a flammable liquid into a fire pit at his parents’ North County residence.

Barcena alleges she was standing near the fire pit on Dec. 12 when Timothy Lambesis squirted an accelerant into it, causing flames to “explode out” and up her arm, back and mid-section.

Lambesis was also injured in the fire, which he referenced in a Dec. 16 Instagram post that featured a photo of him laid up in a hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote, “The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”

Barcena had accompanied a friend to the home for a holiday gathering, according to her suit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court, which also names Lambesis’ parents as defendants.

Between the date of the incident and mid-February, Barcena “lived with intense pain,” and she sustained burn scars, the suit says.

Lambesis made headlines when he was arrested in 2013 for trying to arrange the killing of his then-wife. An undercover police officer posing as the hitman said the “hit” would cost $20,000, and Lambesis agreed to the price, according to prosecutors.

Lambesis pleaded guilty to a solicitation of murder charge and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was paroled in 2016.

–City News Service