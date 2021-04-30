A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Friday after being struck by a van in El Cajon. Photo via OnScene.TV

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Friday after being struck by a van in El Cajon.

Around 5:30 a.m., the El Cajon resident was walking north with a female companion from the south shoulder of Dehesa Road east of Burgasia Path when he stepped directly in front of a 2013 Ford transit van that was westbound on Dehesa, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Paramedics transported the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with lower body injuries, Garrow said.

The 66-year-old El Cajon man at the wheel of the van stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors in the collision.

Bot the victim and his companion had gotten off bicycles, which were left at the side of the road.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.