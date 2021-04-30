A San Diego Fire-Rescue engine. Courtesy of the department

A fire of unknown origin extensively damaged a South Park home Friday, displacing two residents, but no one was hurt.

The blaze erupted shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 30th Street, near Grape Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to subdue the flames, which burned through much of the rear of the house, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults who live in the residence arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, Ysea said.