The interior of an illegal dispensary that deputies shut down Friday. Photo credit: @SDSheriff, via Twitter

Deputies arrested two people Friday while shutting down an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley.

Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics and Gang Division served a search warrant at the dispensary at about 9 a.m., according to Lt. Nancy Blanco.

Deputies seized 74 pounds of marijuana and several hundred pounds of THC products. They also found a firearm and more than $12,000 in cash.

In addition, investigators discovered several THC-infused edibles that falsely appeared to be name-brand chips and candies, Blanco said. Some were packaged in replicas of famous brands, but the names were slightly altered – for instance, “Doweedos” in place of Doritos, or “Starbuds” instead of Starburst.

County code compliance officers also noted several possible violations in the building, in the 500 block of Grand Avenue.

They requested that San Diego Gas and Electric cut off power to the property until the issues could be addressed, according to Blanco.

Authorities issued the warrant following community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas.

#KeepingYouSafe @SDSheriff Deputies from the Narcotics and Gang Division (NGD) and @SDSORSD have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley. Two people were arrested. Drugs, cash and a weapon were seized. Read our news release: https://t.co/zn4NPeivED. pic.twitter.com/CM5Dx6SDqE — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 1, 2021