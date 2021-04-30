A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 53-year-old motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Friday afternoon in a collision with a car on a rural road in eastern San Diego County.

The man was riding to the south on Third Street in Ramona when the teenage driver of an oncoming 2017 Toyota Corolla made a left turn directly in the path of his 2013 Triumph two-wheeler at D Street about 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the sedan, sending the Ramona man tumbling onto the roadway.

Paramedics airlifted the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Jeff Christy said. The 17-year-old girl behind the wheel of the Toyota, also a Ramona resident, was uninjured.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Christy said.