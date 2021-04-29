Kyle Puette as pictured on Valley Center Elementary School website,

Authorities arrested a Valley Center Elementary School teacher Thursday on suspicion of committing sex crimes against minors during a prior stint at a school in Bakersfield, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Kyle Puette, 37, is suspected of sending harmful matter for purposes of seducing two teenage girls and communicated with them with intent to commit sexual offenses, according to the sheriff’s department.

The alleged crimes took place while Puette worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Bakersfield’s Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017.

He subsequently has been employed as a third- and fifth-grade teacher at the Valley Center school. There are no known allegations of abuse in the San Diego area, authorities said.

On his “Mr. Puette’s Peeps” page on the Valley Center school’s website, he writes that this was his first year teaching in Valley Center and 10th year in education.

“I am so excited to be a part of your child’s positive learning experience,” he posted. “My goal is not only to help your child succeed academically, but to help each child realize their full potential as a uniquely gifted individual…. I look forward to a great school year ahead and navigating this “virtual journey” with you and your child!

Bakersfield police said Puette is suspected of contacting victims via social media and engaging in sexually graphic and inappropriate online conversations with former students.

Puette was being transported back to Kern County to face charges in the case.

Contributing editor Ken Stone contributed to this report.