The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcome sign. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

A 30-year-old man was in custody in San Diego Tuesday evening on suspicion of hit-and-run and drunken driving after a collision in the San Pasqual neighborhood.

The man was driving a Nissan Versa westbound in the 15700 block of San Pasqual Valley Road about 3:45 p.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn in a driveway for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and his vehicle was struck by a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 41-year-old woman, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The man ran off through an open service gate to the park and was later arrested, Buttle said.

The woman sustained a broken arm and the man suffered a fractured ankle, said Buttle.

The suspect will be charged with felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence, Buttle said.