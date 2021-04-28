Dahila Castro. Photo via @SanDiegoPD Twitter

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally challenged San Diego woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

Dahila Castro, 41, was last seen in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca in the Alta Vista neighborhood about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Castro has the mental capacity of someone in their early teens, is unable state where she lives or how to get home, does not know how to ride public transit and carries no money or identification, according to police.

She is described as a heavyset, 5-foot-6-inch Latina with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might be able to help police locate Castro is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

— City News Service contributed to this article