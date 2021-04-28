A North County Fire Protection District engine at the scene of Creek Fire. Courtesy of the district

A midday fire spread through a home in a neighborhood near the eastern edge of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, displacing a pair of residents but causing no injuries.

The blaze in the 2100 block of Kirkcaldy Road in Fallbrook erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters had the flames under control by about 1:15 p.m., said NCFPD Capt. John Choi.

.@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a residential structure fire in the area of the 2100 block of Kirkcaldy Road in Fallbrook. pic.twitter.com/cDPQr9kd5t — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) April 28, 2021

The cause of the blaze, which heavily damaged the roof and attic of the two-story house, was under investigation, the fire captain said.