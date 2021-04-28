A sign at the Anaz Borrego State Park near Borrego Springs. Courtesy University of California

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Borrego Springs early Wednesday morning and light shaking was felt across the San Diego region.

The temblor struck shortly after 3:50 a.m. roughly 6.4 miles south of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt across San Diego County, including in Poway, San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, Alpine and Jamul.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.