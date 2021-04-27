Cornelius Brown. Courtesy La Mesa Police Department

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 22-year-old Navy man who was fatally shot last weekend at his La Mesa apartment.

South Carolina native Cornelius Brown was gunned down by one of two unidentified men in ski masks who knocked at the front door of his residence in the 4300 block of Echo Court shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, witnesses told investigators.

Brown, who was stationed at Naval Base Coronado, was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died during surgery, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

No arrests in the case have been announced.