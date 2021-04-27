Firefighters quell warehouse fire in Barrio Logan — the third at same site in past two days. Image via OnScene.TV

A fire tore through a pair of vacant warehouses Tuesday in Barrio Logan, causing extensive damage to the abandoned buildings.

The non-injury blaze in the 1700 block of Newton Avenue erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to subdue the flames, said city spokesman Jose Ysea.

Two other minor fires broke out at the same location — the former site of a recycling center — late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Ysea said. Crews were able to quickly put out those blazes, which caused minimal damage and no injuries, he said.

Investigators were working to determine what sparked the fires.