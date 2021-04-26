Deputies respond to a “shots fired” call in Spring Valley last Saturday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 40-year-old woman who was shot by an unidentified assailant in Spring Valley over the weekend died Monday of her injuries.

Karmen Anderson of San Diego was seated in a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive when someone opened fire on her about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

By the time deputies arrived to investigate the shooting, Anderson had been driven to a trauma center.

Anderson, who sometimes went by the last name Hicks, was pronounced dead Monday morning, authorities said.