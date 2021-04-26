A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old woman was killed when an apparently suicidal man jumped from an East Village parking structure and landed on her, police said Monday.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was fatally injured shortly before 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and Tenth Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

A man was walking alongside the 30-year-old victim when she was struck by a man who apparently jumped from a nearby parking structure, Yu said. Her companion was uninjured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

— City News Service