Santee sheriff’s deputies block off scene of vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Image via OnScene.TV

A motorist was wounded Monday in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on an East County freeway.

The 28-year-old victim was headed north on state Route 125 near Mission Gorge Road in Santee shortly before 8 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone inside it fired several shots at him, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a bullet wound to the neck and released later in the day, said Detective Tyler Norby.

The shooter remained unidentified and at large in the early afternoon, Norby said.