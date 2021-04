California Highway Patrol via Instagram @CHPElCajon.

A U-Haul van was found abandoned after it hit a house Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The van was found with the door open, at about 9:53 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Jaylee Avenue, according to a CHP online incident report.

A brick was found on the van’s accelerator, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.