Police test suspect in Mountain View after he allegedly hit several parked cars. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested a man in his 20s Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed a black Jeep into several parked cars in Mountain View.

San Diego Police Department dispatchers received 911 calls about the crashes at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded near the intersection of South 45th Street and Logan Avenue, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

About 10 residents helped detain the driver until police took him into custody.

The crashes damaged about five to 10 vehicles parked along the street.

OnScene.TV reported that the suspect is on probation in a DUI vehicular manslaughter case.