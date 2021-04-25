Chula Vista officers at a checkpoint. Courtesy of the department

A driver was arrested at a checkpoint in Chula Vista on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said Sunday.

The DUI and driver license checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the 600 block of H Street, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of the 949 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 125 were screened, the officer said. Eight drivers were given field sobriety tests and one driver was arrested.

Nine unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and two vehicles were impounded, Miranda said.