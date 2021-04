A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department found a missing 4- year-old named Zacharia, authorities said Saturday.

He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of Gold Bar Way in Lakeside, sheriff’s officials said.

A helicopter flew over the area broadcasting to residents to be on the lookout for the boy.

At about 1:04 p.m., a sheriff’s watch commander announced on Twitter that the boy had been located.

–City News Service