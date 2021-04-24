Paramedics with one of the shooting victims. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two men were hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting at a skate park in the Cherokee Point area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Park De La Cruz in the 3600 block of 38th Street, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A black sedan pulled up and the suspect got out of the car and asked a group of men in the park where they were from. The first victim, 31 years old, said he was from East San Diego and the suspect shot him three times in the chest, Buttle said.

The group ran off and the suspect fired at the fleeing men, striking a 25-year-old man in his right leg, Buttle said.

Both men were taken to a hospital.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

San Diego police gang detectives are investigating the shooting.