Police and paramedics at the scene of one of the shootings in the Gaslamp Quarter. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person was killed and four others wounded in a series of shootings Thursday night in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown told reporters the shootings began around 10:30 p.m. when a man opened fire near the valet station at the Pendry Hotel at Fifth Avenue and J Street.

She said the first victim, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. The suspect then walked north on Fifth Avenue to Island Avenue and fired at four other people.

Police used a taser to subdue the suspect, who was then hospitalized. The suspect was described as a white male in his early 30s who was bumping into people and picking fights as he walked through the area.

“We do believe that we have the shooter in custody,” Brown said. “We don’t believe there’s any cause for panic.”

Brown said the other victims hit in the shootings were not not believed to have life-threatening wounds.

She urged anyone who saw the shootings to contact police with information.