A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman in a pickup truck were killed when the truck slammed into a power pole near SeaWorld San Diego, authorities said Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sea World Drive near Sea World Way, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was speeding in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control and hit a light pole and then a street light, and both he and his passenger were trapped in the wreckage, Buttle said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel were able to free both victims, and each was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said.

The names of the victims were not disclosed.