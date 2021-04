Route 163 in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound state Route 163 near Balboa Park Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported about 9:05 p.m. near Park Avenue and just north of Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.