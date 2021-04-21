A bin containing packets of methamphetamine that Border Patrol agents seized from a vehicle. Photo credit: U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The incident began at 3 p.m. Tuesday when agents patrolling the freeway stopped a driver in a gray Ford Escape.

Agents questioned the male driver, then deployed a service canine. The canine focused on the rear of the vehicle.

After an inspection of the SUV’s cargo area, agents discovered a large bin filled with plastic-wrapped bundles consistent with narcotics trafficking.

Agents probed one of the bundles, revealing a white, crystalline substance which they determined to be methamphetamine. The bundles, weighing approximately 66 pounds, have an estimated street value of $118,800.

The agents arrested the man, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, and took him to a nearby Border Patrol station before turning him over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

The Border Patrol also seized the Ford.

Tuesday’s arrest follows another seizure on Monday when agents found 19 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $275,000 hidden in the backseat and dashboard of a Jeep Liberty traveling north on Interstate 15 in Murrieta.