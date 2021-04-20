A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was wounded in a shooting in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities said Tuesday.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. Monday, dispatchers started receiving calls reporting that a man was trying to break into apartments near Paradise Valley Road and South Worthington Street, said San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Martha Hernandez. One of the callers also reported the man looked like he was bleeding.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach, Hernandez said. The victim, who appeared to be in his 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.

The man was uncooperative with investigators, the lieutenant said.

Deputies searched the area, but did not find any potential suspects, Hernandez said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.