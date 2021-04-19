A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed and two others injured Monday afternoon when the SUV they were in veered off Interstate 15 in the Miramar area and smashed into a tree.

The southbound Jeep Wrangler crashed off the freeway south of Pomerado Road for unknown reasons shortly after 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the passengers in the vehicle died at the scene of the wreck, CHP public affairs Officer Salvador Castro said. Paramedics took the driver and a second passenger to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The names of the victims, who were described only as male, were not released.

The accident forced a closure of two southbound lanes in the area for about two hours.