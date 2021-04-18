Photo via Twitter @SanDiegoPD.

Police on Sunday sought a gunman involved in a drug deal in the South Bay, authorities said.

The drug deal turned into a fight at 12:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of Coronado Avenue, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

One man flashed a handgun during the fight, but did not fire any shots, the officer said.

Police described the gunman as a Hispanic man, 6-feet tall and thin. He wore dark glasses, a black baseball cap with the letter P, a black sweater, dark jeans and shoes.

The police department’s ABLE helicopter circled the area and broadcast announcements to residents to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was still being sought as of 1:35 p.m.