A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a hit-and-run motorist who left a pedestrian seriously injured near a Mission Valley shopping center.

The crash happened shortly before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Lowe’s store on Northside Drive, south of Friars Road, according to San Diego police.

A 71-year-old woman was walking near the front entrance of the store when she was struck by a motorist driving a gold 2003-model four-door Honda Accord, California license plate 4ZNN918, police said. The motorist fled the scene without checking on the victim.

A witness followed the suspect, but lost sight of the Honda in the North Park area, according to police, who said the car sustained moderate front- end damage and might also have damage to the right side of the windshield.

The victim suffered a fractured right femur and multiple head lacerations, police said. She remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the hit-and-run driver is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service