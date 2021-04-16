San Diego Police SWAT team members in downtown San Diego in Tuesday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Officials on Friday identified the officers involved in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a fugitive suspected of firing on police in prior confrontations.

The officers who shot Christopher Templo Marquez, 36, were from the San Diego Police Department – Brandon Jordan and Brandon Gibson. In addition, Robert Rude Jr., of the National City police, used his firearm.

When the homicide unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal liability should be assigned to the officers.

The National City Police will assist, and also conduct an administrative investigation into their officer’s discharge of his firearm. The San Diego police’s Internal Affairs Unit will investigate the actions of the two San Diego police officers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office also will monitor the case.

Marquez, along with Janeth Iriarte, 33, held police at bay during an 11-hour standoff at San Diego High School that ended Tuesday morning.

The pair initially fled when National City police tried to pull them over near Interstate 805 and South 43rd Street Monday evening, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The pursuit wound its way to the north and west, eventually reaching Loma Portal.

When the suspect’s vehicle entered eastbound Interstate 8 to depart the area, one of the occupants fired on the pursuing police cruiser, he said. The chase continued to the East Village, where the police vehicle was again fired on in the area of A Street and 10th Avenue.

The chase lasted until about 8:45 p.m. Monday, when the fleeing fugitive drove through a gate at the high school. At that point, one of the suspects fired a third volley at police, prompting the National City officer to shoot back with his service rifle.

No officers suffered injuries in the pursuit and standoff.

Iriarte faces charges of vehicle theft, being an accessory to a crime after the fact and identity theft, according to jail records.

Marquez was suspected in shootings that took place March 15 in Chula Vista and April 5 in National City.