A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in Old Town, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Old Town Transit Center on Taylor Street, just north of Interstate 5, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Deputy Dawn Morabe said.

Investigators determined a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck the pedestrian as it crossed the Taylor Street grade crossing, Morabe said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the deputy said. No details about the victim were immediately available.