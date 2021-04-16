A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Homicide detectives Friday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Harness and Presioca streets, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Chris Lawrence said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man down nearby, Lawrence said. The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately available.