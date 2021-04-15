Lights on a police car. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and right arm during an argument with a woman early Thursday morning inside a downtown San Diego apartment, police said.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 12:55 a.m. at an apartment building at 940 Park Boulevard near Broadway in the East Village neighborhood, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim let a woman into his apartment, then the two got into an argument, Heims said. During the argument, the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the 65-year-old man in the upper chest and his right bicep.

The woman fled in an unknown direction and the victim walked down to the apartment building’s front counter and asked the receptionist to call 911, the officer said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.